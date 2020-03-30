One dead, five injured on Oyo-Ogbomoso express road

Tragedy struck when a road accident involving a blue commercial SIENNA bus on Monday claimed the life of a lady, while five others sustained varying serious injuries on Oyo-Ogbomoso express road, immediately after Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Erelu, Oyo.

Fear gripped eyewitnesses who evacuated the lady whose skull was broken and scattered.

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who spoke under anonymity told Tribune Online at the spot of the accident that five other injured passengers had been conveyed to the Oyo State General Hospital, Oyo for medical attention.

The accident involved the SIENNA bus with Kwara plate number: FFA-269GO which was coming from Ilorin to Lagos.

Three other passengers who sustained minor injuries explained that an oncoming black car suddenly appeared, resulting in the accident when their driver tried to manoeuvre the wheel and made a U-turn. They added, however, that they could not see their driver after the accident.

A passenger who simply identified herself as Olabisi said, “We were coming from Ilorin and suddenly, a black car appeared and in our driver’s struggle, the bus entered into the deep gutter by the road. It is annoying that the car did not stop after the accident.”

Explaining how the unidentified lady died on the spot, another passenger who did not want her name mentioned said the lady had slept off and that she rested her head in-between the front door and the front seat’s headrest.

“Maybe she could not have died immediately if she had maintained a good sitting posture,” another passenger stated.

