Tragedy struck on Monday in Garkogo Village, Shiroro local government area of Niger State, following the collapse of a mining site after heavy rainfall, thereby killing one person, while about 30 others, including the site manager identified as Alhaji Ibrahim Ishaku, were trapped underneath the rubble, just as no fewer than about six people escaped death by the whiskers as they were rescued unscathed.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, stated this in a Press statement signed and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital, adding that the company was referred to as “African Minerals and logistics limited.”

The NSEMA boss, however, noted that the collapsed Mining site was as a result of the rainfall impacts that softened the soil.

The statement added that at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that one person has been confirmed dead, while six persons were rescued with severe injuries, and about 30 others, including the site manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Ishaku, were still trapped as of yesterday.

According to the NSEMA Boss, “The rescuers have had to run for their lives as the mining site kept falling inside in Galkogo village of Shiroro LGA yesterday, June 3, 2024.

The statement disclosed further that, due to the unacceptable nature of the environment as a result of banditry activities, the information on the incident was very scanty, including rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the DG, NSEMA, Alhaji Baba Arah, explained that excavators have been deployed to the scene for rescue operations.

In another development, the Agency has also confirmed the receipt of reports of persistent banditry activities in Shiroro and Mashegu Local Government Areas of the State

“This time around, a village called Adogo Mallam was attacked on Sunday, June 2, 2024; six people were kidnapped, while on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Tunga Kawo communities located about three kilometres away from Erena community of Shiroro LGA, over 20 people were kidnapped with hundreds of cows rustled”, the statement further disclosed.

