One dead as gunmen attack vigilante facility in Anambra

Michael Ovat
Armed gunmen launched a coordinated attack on a local vigilante facility in Umunze community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Thursday, leaving one vigilante operative dead.

The facility, believed to be part of the Agunaechemba vigilante network established by the Anambra State Government, was attacked in the early hours of the day.

The attackers set five operational vehicles ablaze and partially burnt the security office.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen overwhelmed the vigilantes stationed at the facility.

One operative suffered fatal injuries during the gun duel, while others escaped with their lives.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and urged the public to provide information that could aid the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, condemned the attack and emphasised the need for community support to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police-led joint security force has taken over the scene and is working to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The Police stated that investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated as more information becomes available.

