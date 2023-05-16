The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday narrated how a scuffle among three officials at its Sokoto Zonal Command led to the death of one of them, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Isah Dickson, on May 7.

Briefing journalists at the anti-corruption commission headquarters at Jabi, Abuja, on the incident, EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, described Dickson’s death as unfortunate.

Uwujaren, who briefed journalists on behalf of EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the deceased and two other staff, Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, which led to a fight among them.

“Gentlemen of the press, we have invited you this morning to brief you about an unfortunate incident that happened at our Sokoto Zonal Command, which is suspected to have led to the death of one of our young officers, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Isah Dickson.

“The officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu DanFodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained, two days earlier, in a scuffle with two other staff: Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the Commission frowns at,” the commission spokesman said.

According to him, the two officers with whom the late Dickson had a disagreement had been suspended by EFCC and subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information, is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto. Both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019,” he informed.

Uwujaren added that without prejudice to the police investigation, the two officers would in addition face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s staff regulation without prejudice to the police investigation.

The spokesman, who said the incidence was the first of its kind in the commission, said Bawa was saddened by the incident, and had extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He has, in addition, assured that the Commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those implicated in the death of the officer are brought to justice,” Uwujaren said.

The chairman, the spokesman added, “equally warned staff of the Commission to ensure that their conduct at all times is moderated by the established code of behaviour as no act of indiscipline would be tolerated.”