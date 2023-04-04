At least one person has been killed and about 30 injured after a passenger train derailed in the western Netherlands.

Emergency services say the overnight crash happened at about 03:25 local time (01:25 GMT) after the train transporting about 50 people hit a construction crane near the village of Voorschoten.

A freight train is also reported to have been damaged in the collision, with some people treated at the scene while about 19 were taken to the hospital.

Several investigations have been opened into the incident, including by the governmental body responsible for the country’s rail networks, ProRail.

The nearby Leiden Central Station, which lies between The Hague and Amsterdam, has been closed because of the incident.

No trains to and from the city are expected to run until at least 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

Voorschoten Mayor, Nadine Stemerdink said, “This is an incredibly tragic accident, we regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.”

The country’s Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, has expressed his condolences, as have the King and Queen.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the train accident at Voorschoten and their families. Many are now in fear and uncertainty. We deeply sympathise with all of them,” a statement from the Royal House reads.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Court grants Portable bail of N300,000

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.…

Trump arraignment: We’re ready for this fight ― Lawyer

Former US president Donald Trump is “ready for this fight” ahead of his scheduled court hearing on Tuesday, his lawyer has said.…

Chelsea sack Graham Potter following string of poor results

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after a poor string of results which have seen the Blues languishing in 11th place in the Premier League…

EDITORIAL: The exit of Under-23 from Olympics football event

PENULTIMATE weekend, the Salisu Yusuf-coached U-23 football team lost 2-0 to their Guinean counterparts in the second leg of the qualifier for the Total Energies Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.…