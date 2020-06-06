One dead, 12 injured as tanker rams into vehicles in Plateau

Tragedy struck on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State when a 45,000-litre capacity petrol-laden tanker suddenly lost control and rammed into several vehicles, including pedestrians at Polo roundabout in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, killing one person and leaving 12 others in critical condition.

An eyewitness told Sunday Tribune that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 11:34 am when the driver of the truck with registration number Abuja RBC 141 XB lost control of the vehicle due to break failure and could not maneuver the truck to a stop as he approached Polo roundabout.

The driver, who was underaged, rammed the truck into several vehicles, including seven commercial tricycles with passengers, before it finally crashed into the fence of Saint John College injuring some people.

Findings by Sunday Tribune revealed that the driver and two other persons in the truck suddenly jumped out after the crash and ran into the College to avoid being lynched by the people within the vicinity.

The media officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps Plateau Command, Andrew Bala, who confirmed the accident said one person was killed in the crash while 12 others sustained injuries and were receiving treatment at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State.

Bala who attributed the accident to mechanical deficient vehicle said the driver of the truck lost control as a result of break failure and rammed into seven tricycles and three other cars.

He therefore appealed to drivers to always maintain their vehicles and drive at minimal speed anytime they are driving within township.

Meanwhile, residents of Polo have appealed to both the State and federal governments to find solution to the incessant accident involving trucks and other long vehicles in the area.

