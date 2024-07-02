One person has been confirmed dead, and twelve suspects have been arrested following a protest by outsourced staff of SUMAL Foods in Ibadan on Monday night.

The affected staff took to the streets over the delay in the implementation of the palliative which is said to have been approved six months ago.

The major road leading to the company from the Mobil filling station end of Ring Road in Ibadan South West Local Government Area was barricaded, hindering traffic flow.

The main gate of SUMAL Foods was forcefully opened, but police prevented the protesters from entering. The protesters accused the police of using tear gas indiscriminately.

While initial reports suggested two deaths, the Oyo State Police Command confirmed only one fatality.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, stated that the protest was sparked by false information about palliative disbursement to private companies.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to set the record straight concerning the disturbing violent protests that rocked one of the factories belonging to Sumal Foods, Oluyole extension Ibadan on Monday, 01/07/2024 around 1600hrs.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the protest was premised on widespread false information authored and peddled by some of the workers concerning the disbursement of Palliative to all Private companies and firms in the Country.

“Their grouse however was that they were being denied the welfare package.

‘Sadly, the protest was hijacked by Criminal elements who forced their way into the factory destroying vehicles and property worth millions of naira.

“One death was recorded during the violent protest.

“However, Normalcy has since returned to the affected area with the immediate deployment of Command’s operational and tactical assets to prevent any possible future reoccurrence.

The Commissioner of Police, Ayodele Sonubi, has ordered the Homicide Department of the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident further.

The workers, in their protest, claimed that SUMAL Foods failed to distribute the federal government-granted palliative to its staff, despite other companies doing so.

One of the staff who spoke with our correspondent said, “Yale refused to pay our palliative, so we are here fighting for it. Other private companies have paid to their workers. Yale has refused to pay ours despite the federal government’s instruction. President Bola Tinubu asked them not to pay taxes but to use the money to pay for palliative, but they refused to do so.

“Instead of listening to our protests, Yale decided to bring in police to stop us from asking for our rights. Yale said that it is not under Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),” the staff stated.

In an interview, the brother of one of the two workers reportedly hit by bullets, who was also a worker with Sumal and did not disclose his name as he was trembling, narrated his experience: “My brother and I came to work today (Monday). We were both working at Yale One. My brother was a full staff while I was contract staff. He was working as a Packer.

“When we got to the Sumal factory, I entered, but my brother did not enter with me. He stayed outside. As we heard rumour of chaos outside the factory, we were released and told to go to our homes. As we came out, we saw a crowd. The people were throwing stones, with everyone of them displaying fury, anger.

“Before I could reach Yale Five, one of my friends told me that my brother, Olabode, has been shot. He has been working at Sumal for over two years. I came to our headquarters to see my brother, but I’ve not seen his corpse.”

The distressed brother said that he didn’t really know what caused the agitation by his co-workers. “All I heard was on the discussion about government’s palliative given to private companies,” he stated.

Another staff who spoke on the protest said: “We are clamouring for palliative. The Federal Government of Nigeria said that companies should pay palliative to their staff for six months.

“When our company pasted a memo, we were told that private sectors are not included. We had no option than to protest. This protest went peacefully but the company invited the police and it triggered the current issue. Without this, the protest went peacefully.”

On the report that two of the staff were killed by stray bullets, the worker said that he could not deny it though he didn’t see it himself. “I was here when I heard three gunshots. When the information came, they said a worker at Yale Three was shot dead.

“What prompted it, I don’t know, but to be sincere with you, I’ll appreciate if this issue can go viral in the social media, radio and television stations, as well as print media, for people to know that the management we have at Yale are the ones embezzling our rights.

“We learnt that other companies have paid their workers the palliative but we have not been paid,” he added.

The workers also spoke on the hard job they are made to do for eight or nine hours while they are paid N2,150 daily, to which N200 was added not long ago, making N2,350.

Though efforts to reach the management of Sumal proved abortive, the Nigerian Tribune gathered that the company, controlled by expatriates, is not under obligation to distribute palliatives.

The management was said to have made it known to those who came for the morning shift on the day of the protest. After explaining things to them, the morning shift workers reportedly agreed and left.

A source said that probably, the afternoon shift was not communicated with, leading to the protest which was said to have been hijacked by hoodlums.

The source told of how a police officer was injured and a vehicle was set ablaze by suspected hoodlums. Also, part of the company was reportedly set on fire and several pieces of equipment were destroyed.

Efforts to reach the management of SUMAL Foods for comments proved abortive, but it was reported that the company is not obligated to distribute palliatives.

The management communicated this to the morning shift workers, who reportedly left peacefully, while the afternoon shift workers were not informed, leading to the protest being hijacked by hoodlums.

Police personnel from various tactical units were deployed to maintain order, and investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the protest and the identity of the deceased.

