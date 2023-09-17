There was pandemonium in Isuaniocha community, Awka North Local Government area of Anambra on Saturday as some suspected hoodlums invaded the town and opened fire on Police operatives who were on a peacekeeping mission in the area.

An eye witness narrated that the hoodlums came with three tinted Hilux vehicles, One Lexus 330, three shuttle buses and a Toyota Corolla car at about four o’clock in the evening.

The situation caused panic in the area as road users, motorists, shop owners and residents scampered for safety.

Speaking with journalists, the acting President General of Isuaniocha Community, Mr Friedrich Egwunwa described the incident as very unfortunate and an attempt by some criminal elements to wipe out the people of the town who had embraced peace.

According to him, the hoodlums were led by one Mr Onyemazi Ngini who had been on the run for the various atrocious acts he had committed in the community.

He mentioned other names they were able to identify during the incident to include Sylvester Ngini, Charles Okoye, Chukwuma Onyibo, Nonso and Okwudili all of whom have been on the wanted list by Nigerian Police.

The Acting PG appealed to the Anambra State government and the Inspector General of Police to Wade into the crises rocking Isuaniocha in the interest of the people who are always at the receiving end whenever there is an attack by the hoodlums.

Mr Egwunwa narrated that during the exchange of gunfire, the hoodlums all entered their vehicles to run but luck ran out on one of them who claimed he was security personnel when he was caught.

He said that the suspect who claimed to be from Department of State Security, was later transferred to Zone 13 by Police operatives.

Also speaking, a community leader, Chief Tony Onyeagolu alleged that the hoodlums were mobilized by the State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs Mr Chikodi Anara who he said was bent on ensuring that the community is never at peace for his personal gains.

Chief Onyeagolu noted that the attack on security personnel confirmed the earlier position of the people that a particular set of persons being sponsored by the Commissioner were all out to cause chaos in the area to cover their tracks.





The people wondered why Nigeria Security Operatives would be conniving with some persons that had already been declared wanted to come and cause problems in Isuaniocha.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said security agents were already deployed to the community for safety of lives and property.

Ikenga who said the situation was already under control, called on the people to cooperate with the Police operatives to fish out those who were involved in the act.

