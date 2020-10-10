OndoDecides2020: We’ll accept outcome of poll if… ― Jegede’s running mate

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Gboluga Ikengboju, has expressed confidence in the conduct of the election, saying his party will accept the outcome of a free, fair and transparent election at the end of the voting process.

Ikengboju cast his vote at his polling unit 010, Ilutitun ward 2, Okitipupa Local Government Area, in the Saturday governorship election.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers, only three are major contenders.

The major contestants are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy Governor and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The running mate of the PDP candidate expressed optimism and applauded the process after voting.

“It has been peaceful and everything going smoothly so far and we don’t expect any problems. We don’t have any major complaints about card reader except one instance that is being attended to.

” Of course, there is going to be victory for the PDP in this election because we have been able to get our message across to the electorate. We’ve been able to let them know PDP offers viable and responsible governance,” he said.

When asked if he will accept the outcome of the election, said: “If there is no fraud or massive vote-buying that is visible that we have evidence for, there is no choice than to accept defeat if we lose the election. Ultimately, it is the decision of the people. They are the ones to make the decision.”

As of the time of filing this report, the voting exercise is still ongoing in major places in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#OndoDecides2020: I Have Not Withdrawn, Says Agboola

A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.