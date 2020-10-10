OndoDecides2020: Reports of violence handiwork of weak candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

Ibrahim who spoke with journalists shortly after exercising his franchise at his Idogun unit, Igbotako ward 2 in Okitipupa local government area noted it was sponsored by “those who know they will lose the election.”

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely commencement of the poll, he said, “materials arrived in good time. People are here. Quite unusual, they started very early. The card readers are working very fine. I don’t think there’s any problem as far as this unit is concerned.

“This violence is imaginary. They come from people’s imagination. Nobody has died in Ondo Senatorial District. So, where is the violence coming from?

“All these reports of violence were being sponsored by the those who know they will lose the election, those weak candidates but to get sympathy from the people but I can tell you Ondo State is typical. It is a traditional state that believes in its own ideology and that is why we are voting APC today.”

He expressed optimism that the candidate of the APC and governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu will emerge victorious in the poll.

