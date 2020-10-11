OndoDecides2020: PDP has lost relevance, capability to win election ― APC

The secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council, Ondo 2020, Mustapha Saliu, on Sunday said that the victory of governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in the just concluded governorship election in the state was a clear indication that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost political relevance in the country, saying PDP no longer has meaningful ideas and programmes to offer the people of the country.

Saliu who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital, after the victory of Akeredolu, said the APC in the South West has silenced PDP in the region with victory of Akeredolu, maintaining that PDP had lost the ability and capability to win the election in the country.

Saliu who explained that the Edo and Ondo State elections were two different elections with different circumstances, noted that the PDP relied on the outcome of Edo election in winning the Ondo election but lost to APC

Saliu who is also the Acting National Secretary of APC said that “PDP has lost the ability and capability to win election anywhere. I want to tell you categorically and unequivocally that there is difference between campaigns and rallies.

“PDP only own rallies because they don’t have manifesto. As an organisation, they have moved from barbarism to decadence without passing through any kind of civilization because they cannot convince the populace.

“Even the Edo election was APC election. The Governor is still a progressive. It’s the manifesto and the works he did based on progressives principles and ideals that made Edo people vote for him again. So, it’s not PDP.

“These elections were two different elections compared to Edo. People were trying to compare it with a bandwagon effect which I had earlier said is not possible. Even if you look at the Edo election, it was APC’s election all through because that governor was 1000 hours as PDP candidate. It was the progressive attitude of the Edo State Governor that made him win.”

He called on the leadership of PDP to embrace and exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate Tue winner of the Ondo governorship election, saying that with the obvious outcome of the election, PDP ought to had done the needful just like APC did after the Edo State election.

“The problem is that we have bad losers. We just finished concluding election in Edo State and the party congratulated the governor. That is the spirit of sportsmanship and that’s his responsibility to the populace. But they are looking for flimsy excuses to just explain their poor performance.

“I think it’s irresponsible and very petty on the part of PDP. I see them as a cartel formed mainly to decisive people and overheat the entire body polity of the country.”

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for a hitch-free exercise in the state and dismissed the claims that massive vote-buying characterized the poll.

“To a great extent, people came out to vote willingly, not because of inducement or any other thing. I want to believe that this is one of the best election, I have witnessed in this country.

“INEC did wonderfully. At some of the polling units, materials were available as early as 7:00 am. I was at the riverine areas and I saw how fast they were able to deliver. Security agencies also contributed immensely to the success of the exercise.

“I’m surprised that this type of election was able to hold in Ondo State, given the history and gladiators involved in the election.”