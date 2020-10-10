#OndoDecides2020: Boat carrying INEC staff, election materials capsizes in Ilaje

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
FILE PHOTO

A boat transporting INEC ad-hoc staff, election materials and observers to the coastal area of Ilaje, for the Ondo State governorship election, on Friday evening capsized in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that all the officials on board and the electoral materials were rescued by men of Naval rating in Igbokoda. 

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesman,  Tee-Leo Ikoro, said no life was lost and all the materials were rescued. 

He said the incident was a minor boat mishap and said “the victims were rescued and the electoral material recovered.” 

 

