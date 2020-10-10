OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu expresses satisfaction over turn out, conduct

Ondo State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that his party would emerge victorious at the end of the Saturday’s governorship election.

Akeredolu who stated this after casting his vote at Unit 6, ward 2, Ijebu-Owo in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state at exactly 9.40 am, said he was sure of victory at the end of the exercise.

Akeredolu who expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and conduct of the exercise appealed to the electorate to monitor their votes in order to ensure that their votes count.

He said: “I’m sure my God will give me victory at the end of the day. I put my trust in God and I’m sure He won’t let me down. My confidence is not in any man but in God.

“From all information I’ve received, the election is going on smoothly. We have just started and the selection has been peaceful so far.”

He called on his supporters to remain peaceful throughout the period of the exercise and beyond.

