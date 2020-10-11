OndoDecides2020: Ajayi loses local govt to Akeredolu

The deputy governor of Ondo State and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi, has lost his Ese-Odo Local Government Area to the governor and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, in the state governorship election.

In the results announced at the state collation centre on Sunday, Ajayi polled 4,760 votes, while Akeredolu scored 13,383 votes.

The candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, garnered 4,680 votes.

