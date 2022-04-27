Ondo youths throw weight behind lawmaker’s Reps aspiration

Youths from Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency on Tuesday trooped out in their hundreds to express their support behind the aspiration of the Deputy Chief Whip of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Adefiranye, who is aspiring to represent the Federal Constituency in 2023.

The youths who threw their weight behind the lawmaker promised to support Adefiranye who is a member of the state Assembly to ensure that his aspiration to become a member representing the area in the House of Representatives came to fruition, saying Adefiranye has the requisite skills and experience to represent the people.

Speaking during a peace walk to show support for Adefiranye, the leader of the youths from Oke-Igbo, Tosin Adedini said they decided to galvanise support for Adefiranye because the youths are convinced of his abilities on quality and robust representation at the National Assembly if elected into office.

Adedini said the walk became necessary to create awareness of the position of the youths from the two local government areas of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Odigbo.

He lamented that youths had been used in the past to attain political positions by politicians but said the group had made its findings and found Adefiranye as the best man to represent the people of the Federal Constituency.

He said the body had resolved not to interface with any other aspirant as Adefiranye remained their only choice, describing him as a grassroots politician who has lived and grew up in the rural areas and understands the plight of the people in the grassroots.

“Our youths are desirous of an egalitarian society and strongly believe in the capabilities of Adefiranye as the most competent for the position. People should assess aspirants based on capacity and competency.

“Over the years, he has contributed immensely to the local government by empowering the youths and creating jobs for the youths. He is a motivation to the younger generation. I want to appeal to all to support him,”

He said the walk was not organised to condemn other aspirants for the position but to appeal to the conscience of the people, most especially the delegates of the party to vote for Adefiranye as the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming primary election.

Adedini expressed optimism that the aspirant if elected would help the people, especially the students, urging the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant to prioritise the issue of scholarship for the students, lamenting that students from other constituencies are enjoying the scholarship while those from the area are denied such opportunities.

He called on women and men from the constituency to see the aspiration of Adefiranye as their project and said “If you vote Adefiranye as your representative at the National Assembly your children or wards would be supported academically.”