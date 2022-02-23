Ondo youths protest over incessant killings, attacks

Some youths from the Arimogija community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the incessant attacks, kidnapping and killing in the area.

The youths who converged at the local government Secretariat, in Ifon blocked the entrance of the Secretariat, calling on the state government to address the challenges confronting the people of the area.

The protesters said they can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed as gunmen attack the communities in the area on daily basis, saying the development has affected the social and economic activities of the people in the area.

The youths who described the situation as unacceptable noted that most of the farmers had been driven away from their farms by militia herdsmen terrorising the area, saying farming is the main occupation of the people of the area.

The protesters blocked the main road for several hours, hindering vehicular movement for several hours, as all efforts to pacify them yielded no positive results.

The protesting youths went on a rampage following the refusal of the Council Chairman to address them and vowed not to leave the Secretariat until the Chairman address them.

According to the leader of the protesters, Jude Akinwumi said the protest became necessary to draw the attention of the state government to the incessant attacks and killings in their area.

He said the youths might resort to taking laws into their hands if the state government and security operatives failed to address the situation, saying farmers had been killed, maim and assaulted while some of their women had been raped.

He called on the traditional rulers from the area to meet with the state governor and table the challenges of the people of the area before taking resorting to self-help.

He said ” no fewer than six people had been killed in the last few weeks by these militia herdsmen, injuring scores of farmers. The marauders freely graze on our farms without any challenge, destroying our source of livelihood.

We noticed that all efforts by the state government to drive these killer herdsmen away from here yielded no positive results and we are calling on the state governor to address the situation before we take laws into our hands.

“The good people of these communities, Arimogija, Ijagba, Imoru, Ute and Okeluse are making a loud call to government at all levels to come to our aids in this most challenging time in their entire history.

He however, acknowledge the efforts of the state government in tackling the insecurity in the state but called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to address the killing and security challenges in the area.

