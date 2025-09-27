Ondo youth group empowers 40 members at annual summit

The Akoko Youths Forum (AYF), an umbrella body for young people across the four local government areas of Akokoland in Ondo State, has empowered 40 members with startup support and capacity-building initiatives during its annual youth summit.

Themed “Advancing Youth Development through Innovation and Leadership,” the summit was designed to equip participants with practical tools and opportunities to thrive in the face of rising unemployment, economic hardship, and leadership gaps in society.

National President of the Forum, Akeju Blessing James, described the event as a turning point for the organization.

“Today represents a historic moment in the history of this organization. We are changing the lives of 40 young persons in Akoko by empowering them to build a life for themselves,” he said.

He lauded members for their resilience and praised sponsors and partners for making the empowerment project possible, stressing that “the journey of building a strong Akoko youth constituency has only just begun, and we remain committed to serving you.”

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Regent Tinuade Babalola, represented by her deputy, Prince Temitope Ademuwagun, underscored that unity remained the bedrock of development.

“The development of Akoko depends on our decision to work together as one. We can do more together than in isolation. Despite the challenges we faced in putting this summit together, the success recorded today proves what unity can achieve,” she said.

Babalola added that the Forum’s ability to host the annual summit despite financial and logistical difficulties was evidence that collaboration, not division, would shape Akokoland’s future.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Bayo Fasunwon, a Director at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, linked youth development to the wider political aspirations of the people.

“The agitation for the creation of Ose State lies in the oneness of Akoko, because it will be the majority tribe in the new arrangement. It is, therefore, important that we continue to build unity and develop our young people who will drive that vision into reality,” he said.

Chairman of Akoko North-East Local Government, Hon. Mutiu Olawale Mohammed, also lauded the Forum’s leadership.

“This initiative aligns with my vision to see young persons thrive and make a decent living in the society. I commend the Forum for this bold effort and pledge my continued support for programmes that uplift our people,” he stated.

Some beneficiaries shared their excitement. Miss Tolulope Adeyemi, a young graduate who received startup tools for tailoring, said: “I have always wanted to start my own fashion line but the capital was not there. With this support, I can now start something and grow it. I am very grateful to the Akoko Youths Forum for making this possible.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Olumide Fadeyi, who got a small grant for his agro-based startup, said the support would help expand his cassava processing business.

“This is not just empowerment; it is hope. What I got today will help me buy more equipment and employ at least one person to work with me. That means creating jobs, not just for me but for someone else,” he said with excitement.

The summit, held in Ugbe Akoko, drew participants from Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-East, and Akoko South-West local government areas, as well as dignitaries from traditional, political, and academic circles.

The gathering also received royal blessings from His Imperial Majesty, Oba Moforunso Samuel Arasanyin, Arole Agba I, Okeladeokin Ajana of Afa Okeagbe Akoko, represented by Chief Fiwajoye, who urged youths to remain disciplined and united.

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), represented by Hon. Tajuden Oguns, pledged stronger collaboration on technical and vocational training for youths in the region.

Organisers said this year’s edition was structured to provide participants with the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in today’s challenging economic and social environment.

