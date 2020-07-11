Ondo workers threaten strike over unpaid salary arrears, issue 5-day ultimatum
Workers in Ondo State Public Service have threatened to down tools following the government’s failure to pay their outstanding salaries.
The workers, under the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), gave the notice in a letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Saturday.
They gave the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, till Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to do the needful.
Their decision to embark on industrial action was contained in a letter to the governor and jointly signed by state Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Oluwaniyi Fabunmi and the State Secretary, JNC, Kehinde Olomiye.
The letter reads, “We write to bring to your attention the already ‘gathered cloud’ of very serious impending Labour/Government face-off which will be the very first in the life of your administration as the elected Governor of Ondo State.”
The JNC had, therefore, issued a five-day ultimatum to the state government calling for negotiations or the workers would go on strike.
NAN reports that the workers are demanding for their leave bonus and other entitlements pending over the years. (NAN)
