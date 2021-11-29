Ondo: Woman killed in Deeper Life Church was murdered by ritual killers ― Family

The family of Veronica Dare, the woman who was hacked to death by suspected killers while sweeping in a Deeper Life Bible Church in Iwaro Oka in Akoko South-West local government area of Ondo State, has alleged that the 78-year-old woman was killed by ritual killers.

Late Mrs Dare’s son, Boniface, told newsmen that the assailants removed the oesophagus and some other parts of the deceased after she was hacked to death.

He said the septuagenarian was killed inside the church before her parts were removed in front of the church.

He explained that it was the normal routine of the deceased to visit the church early in the morning to clean the church before every service.

Boniface who suspected that the assailants must have noticed that the old woman usually visits the church between 5:30 am and 6 am every Sunday and trailed her to the church last Sunday.

He, however, charged security agencies in the state to unravel those behind the killing of the woman

He said “we are now living in fear in this community because we don’t know who is next. The security agencies should rise to the occasion and apprehend those behind this killing. We are demanding concrete action from security agencies to unearth the killers and bring them to book.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Akoko South-West Constituency 1 in the state, Hon. Gbenga Omole, has called security operatives in the state to fish out killers of the woman.

Omole, in a statement he signed, described the killing as barbaric, saying the act is alien to the people of the area.

He said: “Mummy Dare who was reportedly hacked to death in the early hours of today, Sunday 28th November 2021 has it as a routine to sweep the church very early, every Sunday morning and probably other worship days.

“She has been offering this selfless service in the vineyard of God for years without any hitches.”

He said: “Contrary to earlier reports that she was waylaid on her way to the Church, information at my disposal has it that she was dragged out of the church auditorium and slaughtered right in front of the church building.

“Evidence abounds that her slippers and the broom she was supposed to use for sweeping were seen right inside the church.

“From the gory picture of her lifeless body before she was taken to the morgue, it could be seen that she has a deep cut on her neck and this has heightened the suspicion that she might probably be a victim of ritual killers.

“This is a dangerous dimension to security in our constituency as no occurrence of such gruesome murder has been noticed in the area in recent times.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act will not escape the wrath of God.”

Omole called on residents of the community to be vigilant and report suspected criminals to law enforcement agencies as a way of checking crimes of this nature in the community.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to our people to maintain peace and order and be hopeful that the security operatives will get to the roots of this matter.”

Meanwhile, four teachers, including the principal and his vice who were abducted by gunmen last week in Auga Akoko in Akoko North-East have regained their freedom after paying the ransom.

A family source who confirmed the release of the teachers said they were released at Imoga very close to Ibillo in Akoko Edo local government area of Edo State after paying N4 million ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had initially demanded N35m as ransom.

