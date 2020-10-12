Ondo: We owe our victory to genuine reconciliation ― APC chairman

Yobe state governor and Chairman APC Caretaker / Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni have attributed the party victory in the weekend governorship election in Ondo state to the reconciliation of aggrieved chieftains ahead of the election.

Governor Buni made the disclosure on Monday at a press briefing held at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu Akeredolu earned a fresh mandate having polled total votes of 292,830 to defeat his main rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede who scored 195,791.

Governor Buni said the tireless efforts of the APC reconciliation committee in Ondo state led by his counterpart in Niger State, Abubakar Bello helped to pacify aggrieved aspirants who lost out in the controversial primary won by Governor Akeredolu.

While thanking the Ondo state electorate for returning Governor Akeredolu, the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who incidentally was Ondo State National Campaign council.

The statement read in part:” With the conclusion of the Ondo State Governorship election, I sincerely express my gratitude to almighty God for the peaceful conduct of the election across the state. That in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters, the good people of Ondo state conducted themselves peacefully to elect their governor for the next four years.

“I want to specially congratulate you the people of Ondo state because this is your victory. I also thank you very much for renewing your mandate and putting your trust in the All Progressives Congress for the next four years. I want to assure you that you made the right choice as the party and His Excellency Governor Rotimi Akeredolu values this trust and will not disappoint you.

“Our gratitude also goes to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osibanjo GCON for their leadership roles and support to ensure the party emerges victorious. Your guide and support had certainly led the party to the path of success.

“To the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, your immeasurable support and commitment to ensure the party regains its strength and win this election is quite appreciative.

“May I express my bountiful appreciation to the Ondo state Reconciliation committee and Ondo State National Campaign council under the able leadership of their Excellencies Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state and Governor Babajide San-Olu of Lagos state respectively along with members of the committees. The wonderful work of the two committees have contributed immensely to the success the party has recorded in this election.

“The efforts of the Ondo State Executive Committee, the local government and ward executives of the party, had greatly enriched our fortunes to win the election with less stress. The concept of teamwork being promoted by the Caretaker Committee remains our strong pillar in our collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous All Progressives Congress {APC}. I, therefore, enjoin all stakeholders, party members and supporters to promote teamwork in all future endeavours for the party’s success.

“To the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}, Security agencies, local and international observers, you have been professional and ethical in the discharge of your responsibilities. I am convinced that through genuine cooperation, we can always improve the electioneering process in Nigeria to build a strong democracy.

“I must not forget to commend other political parties and their candidates who put up a good fight in this election. I encourage us all to always maintain healthy competition in our quest to serve the people.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship. By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair.”

