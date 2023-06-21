Academic and non-academic staff members of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State (OAUSTECH), protested on Wednesday against the termination of employment of 35 of their colleagues.

The protesting workers blocked the main entrance of the school and threatened to go on strike until the sacked workers are reinstated by the school authorities.

According to the protesting workers, the institution’s actions regarding the sacked workers were unacceptable. They stated that the affected workers were legitimately employed, received appointment letters, completed all necessary documentation, and had been working at the school for over six months.

The workers criticized the management for summarily dismissing the employees without adhering to labour laws that frown upon such actions.

They pledged to continue disrupting all academic and non-academic activities on campus until the management reverses its decision.

Dayo Temola, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the school, described the institution’s actions as unjust and stated that the union rejects the mass sack.

In a statement signed by Temola, he stated: “We woke up to the shocking news that over twenty-two staff members have been sacked as a result of the University Governing Council meeting held on 20th June 2023. When this news initially surfaced, the University management and Council denied it until yesterday.

“We reiterate that the Council’s basis for justifying these mass sackings is not valid and will not be tolerated or accepted. The unions of SSANU, NASU, and NAAT hereby reject this mass sack and demand the following: that the mass sack be reversed with immediate effect, and that the Ondo State Government urgently establishes a visitation panel in line with the University laws.”

Dr Rotimi Olorunsola, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) branch at the school, stated that the union had embarked on an industrial action in response to the dismissal of the workers.

Olorunsola said, “We have given the council an ultimatum that unless they reverse the decision to sack our members, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony. Some of our members who were employed are our first-class graduates, and we cannot afford to lose them because we trained them.

“Most universities have the practice of retaining their first-class products. We also resolved that if the council has issues with the management, they should resolve it without affecting our members.”





Regarding the appointment of the sacked workers, Olorunsola explained, “The appointment was approved by the former council. They were given letters in March 2022 but they resumed in October due to the ASUU strike.

“The affected staff members have contributed to the progress of the University over the past year, so there is no reason to remove them from the system. We need them.

“We are not giving them an ultimatum. Until they reverse the decision, the university doors will remain closed. Even the 100-level examination scheduled for Monday will not take place. There will be no examination or lecture.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…