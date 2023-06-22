The authorities of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo state, on Thursday, said the management of the institution would soon address the dismissal of some 35 workers of the school.

The Acting Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council of the University, Idowu Omowole, who stated this in a statement issued by the school and signed by him, clarified that the sack of the workers does not have any political or ethnic colouration.

Omowole stated in the statement that: “the Management of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State wishes to assure staff, students and the general public that the current disengagement of staff by the Governing Council of the University is being addressed.

“Management also wishes to inform the general public that the disengagement has no ethnic, political or religious colouration.

“Management hereby reiterates to all stakeholders its unalloyed commitment to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology’s mandate of excellent teaching, cutting-edge research, and strategic community engagement”

It will be recalled that workers of the institution protested over the dismissal of the 35 workers and vowed to down tools if the management failed to reinstate the sacked workers.

The protesting workers shut down the institution’s main gate and paralysed both academic and business activities on the University campus.

The protesting workers claimed that of the protestors, who spoke, that the sacked workers were duly employed by the University and issued appointment letters, but said they were relieved of their post without giving prior notice.

