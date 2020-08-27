Ondo varsity announces reduction in tuition fees

The Governing Council of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) Ondo State has announced the downward review of the tuition fees of its students.

This was contained in a circular, dated August 26, 2020, issued by the institution’s Acting Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mr Opeoluwa Akinfenwa, who said authorities the reduction became necessary following an appeal from students of the University.

The circular read that, “I write on the directive of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olugbenga Ige to inform all returning students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko that following an earlier appeal by students, and in view of the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country on parents and students, the governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed that the university should consider a reduction in tuition fees in a way that quality education can still be sustained in the university.”

The circular indicated that students in the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences who were paying N150,000 before will now pay N120,000.

Students in the Faculties of Agriculture and Education will now pay N100,000 instead of N150,000. Faculty of Arts students will pay N80,000 as against N100,000 being paid before. But the tuition fees for the Faculty of Law students remained N150,000.

It will be recalled that the university authorities increased the tuition fees in 2018 from N30,000 to over N150,000 depending on the academic programmes of the students.

Students of the institution staged a protest on the decision but the state government said there was no going back on the fees increase.

