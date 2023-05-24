The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Wednesday, struck out the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) and its candidate, Fadesola Atilade Ojamomi against the re-election of a member representing Ilaje Constituency 1, Hon (Prince) Abayomi Akinruntan.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Rose Soji, in her judgment said the petition was struck out based on the motion on notice filed by the first and second petitioners praying to withdraw the petition against Akinruntan.

Soji said the panel granted the petitioners prayers after the prayers to withdraw their petition for the purpose of exercising their constitutional right.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr Victor Ajayi, in the withdrawal motion said “That the Petitioners are parties in the matter. That the Petitioners have decided to withdraw the matter

“That Petitioners are withdrawing the petition for the interest of the people in the constituency and the State.

“That the Petitioners are withdrawing the petition for the purpose of exercising their constitutional right.”

The lawyer to the respondents, Olumide Ogidan, however, did not oppose the motion brought in pursuant to section 29 of the First Schedule Of The Electoral Act, 2022 And Under The Inherent Jurisdiction Of the Election Petition Tribunal.

Consequently, Justice Rose Soji dismissed the petition and granted the withdrawal motion

Reacting to the verdict, Akinruntan who expressed delight over the development, said; “We will appreciate the candidate for the spirit of sportsmanship in the interest of Ilaje development and unity.

“Also to add that the judgement will further pave way for my aspiration to lead the 10th assembly as the speaker of the house considering the fact that I’m the most Senior and experienced lawmaker returning as a 3rd timer in the 10th Assembly,” Akinruntan said.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) had declared Akinruntan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18, 2023, State Assembly election.





But irked by the outcome of the election, Ojamomi approached the Tribunal that there were alleged irregularities during the polls in the constituency.

