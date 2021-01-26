Ondo traditional worshippers to join fight against criminal herdsmen

Traditional worshippers under the umbrella of Ondo State Assembly of Traditional Religion Worshippers on Tuesday vowed to work with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to

curb the activities of criminal herdsmen in the state and the South West region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Akure, coordinator of the traditional worshipers, Chief Adewale Oso, called for collaboration with the state government and the security agencies for the purpose of applying workable solutions to the problems of criminal herdsmen.

According to him, the group had been quiet as the government never invited them to help find solution to activities of criminal herdsmen in the state.

He said, “We want to appeal to our Christian and Islamic brothers to cooperate with us. Let us fight this battle together for peace and freedom in our ancestral land.

“Our traditions have powers to expose evil doers around us. If some people are killing and hiding when authorities do the right thing, in the traditional way, they would be exposed.

“Every town should have Oluawo (Chief Priest) that will be consulting the Ifa and performing rituals every week as well as appease to the deities so that peace can prevail in our land.”

He said Sunday Ighoho should be supported in his fight against criminal herdsmen.

