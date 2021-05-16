Ondo to generate more revenue from tourism ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has restated his administration’s commitment towards developing tourism as a means of generating revenue for the state and creating employment opportunities for the youths.

Akeredolu who made this disclosure during his visit to the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lekki, Lagos State, said the state is capable of generating millions of naira on a monthly basis, and promised to drive the tourism development of the state with an absolute resolution for empowerment, employment and revenue generation.

Speaking after he was conducted round the resort by its President, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Akeredolu said he has been concerned about the development of tourism in the state in the last four years and expressed his administration readiness to change the face of the state through tourism.

According to him, tourism plays a key part of the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)saying plans are underway to create an industrial revolution and economic hub in Ondo State that will become the envy of all in no distant time.

He said a “Yoru’ bar kamp Africa Center” will be built at the garden adjacent to the Government House ground with recreational facilities and it is expected to offer African dance lesson, African catering, African Percussion, Tie & Dye, Basketweaving, hair weaving, coconut oil making and others.

Akeredolu said: “What we are set to do is that we want to really change the face of the state. We want tourism to be one of the key IGR in the state.

” It is better for us to invest in tourism and get more of our youths and people involved. When we are able to do that, it pays better.

“In about six months, we must transform the Araromi seaside and immediately go to Idanre. We will still have Mare and develop Idanre hills too.

“The Igogo festival, the Oke Maria, we can build tourism around them. We spoke about the Igogo festival and we want it to be akin to the Brazilian festival.

“The Omi Eja in Alagbaka, Akure, we target developing the place with ‘Ile rigi’ (House on the Tree). We want hope for our people. We need to look at this. We are talking about unity. The various names you see here are bringing unity.

“The Araromi beach won’t be for Ondo state alone. It is for the whole world. We must rebirth now and recreate the concept here. Everything is woven around African culture. We have to export African culture. And from there we have prosperity.

“We believe that the employment generated by the type of tourism industry we envisaged for our state will provide opportunities for all.

“This is because it does not focus solely on educational achievements, rather it embraces an understanding of our culture, the ability to showcase our music and dance and a willingness to display our pride in the talents and heritage of our great people.’’

Earlier, the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, said the focus is to recreate Idanre mountain resort and bring back to life the Mare festival.

He said: “We have the Igogo festival. It is critical in stage one. Within Akure city, we are building the first countryside resort in Alagbaka.”

While explaining that his focus is anchored on the acronym, ‘HURP’, Akinboboye said Akeredolu is poised to create hope and unity amongst the people, adding that a rebirth around the culture of the land will surely bring prosperity.

“Mr Governor believes that to transform the environment, you just weave it around three major things: Security, that is why he started the Amotekun.

“The second is entertainment. Africa is the originator of dance and music, while the third is tourism. We are looking at the Araromi seaside. He has specifically told me that it is critical.

“The focus of Mr Governor has been youth empowerment. That’s why he has started the first-ever entrepreneurship agency in Ondo State. And the first-ever entrepreneur village in the State,” Akinboboye noted.

