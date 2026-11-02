‎Ondo SUBEB charges 637 newly absorbed teachers on professionalism

‎…directs beneficiaries to resume at assigned duty posts within one week.

‎The Ondo State Government has congratulated the 637 newly absorbed teachers and other personnel into the state public teaching service, urging them to uphold professionalism, discipline and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

‎The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Princess Ademulegun Olufunmilayo Brown, gave the charge while addressing the beneficiaries following the successful completion of the absorption exercise. She described the development as an important step towards strengthening manpower and improving the quality of basic education across the state.

‎As part of the exercise, the distribution of employment letters commenced on Wednesday, 28th October with beneficiaries from the Central Senatorial District, while those from the Southern and Northern Senatorial Districts received their letters on Thursday, 29th, and Friday 39th, respectively.

‎Addressing the beneficiaries, the Chairman described their appointment as both a privilege and a call to service, urging them to demonstrate integrity, punctuality, discipline and commitment to their responsibilities.

‎She emphasised that teachers play a vital role not only in imparting knowledge but also in shaping the character and future of pupils.

‎The Chairman further charged them to familiarise themselves with the rules governing the Ondo State Public Service and the teaching profession, while embracing continuous professional development and effective teaching practices that would improve pupils’ learning outcomes.

‎She assured the beneficiaries of the Board’s commitment to strengthening basic education delivery and urged them to reciprocate the confidence reposed in them by the state government through exemplary service.

‎She therefore directed all newly absorbed personnel to report to their respective duty posts within one week of receiving their appointment letters, warning that failure to comply could result in forfeiture of the employment opportunity, subject to applicable regulations.

‎Princess Brown expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for approving the absorption, noting that the initiative reflected his administration’s commitment to addressing staffing needs in public schools and advancing the education sector under the OUR EASE Agenda.

‎She also commended the committee constituted by the Governor to oversee the exercise, chaired by Engr. Bola Taiwo, with Mrs. Dare-Atunse and Pastor Omotayo Akeju as members, and Princess Abike Bayo-Ilawole as Secretary, for ensuring transparency, fairness and adherence to due process.

‎Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of ODSUBEB, Princess Abike Bayo-Ilawole, explained that the absorption exercise was undertaken to address outstanding issues arising from last year’s recruitment exercise and ensure that qualified personnel were properly captured.

‎She disclosed that the screening covered the three senatorial districts of the state, with more than 1,000 applications and related correspondence attended to. She maintained that the process was conducted without bias or prejudice, in accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency and equal opportunity.

‎She urged the beneficiaries to complete and submit all necessary documentation for proper integration into the Board’s administrative system. She also warned against surrogate service, stressing that no teacher would be permitted to delegate his or her official responsibilities to another person. Anyone found engaging in the practice, she cautioned, would face disciplinary action.

‎In their goodwill messages, the Board’s Full-Time Member I, Hon. Christopher Olorunfemi; State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Ayodele Samuel-Leke; and State Chairman of the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Comrade Olakunle Akintoroye, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to uphold the ethics and dignity of the teaching profession.

‎They also advised the newly absorbed personnel to remain law-abiding, respect constituted authority and demonstrate diligence and commitment to improving the standard of basic education in the state.

‎Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Fajana Recheal, Mrs. Olugboji Funmilayo and Mrs. Adenike Oluwaseun expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the opportunity to serve in the state public teaching service.

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‎They also appreciated the Board and the screening committee for the successful completion of the exercise, assuring that the beneficiaries would justify the confidence placed in them through dedication and exemplary service.

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