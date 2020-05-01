Ondo State leadership and post-COVID-19 challenges

The economic direction and prospects of any political delineation is largely determined by its leadership quality and capacity. Bearing this in mind, it is not unlikely that the post-COVID-19 days would challenge leaders at various tiers of government in Nigeria.

Ondo State is not exempted from this. Unequivocally, the state teems with human and natural resources, the requisites for Eldorado and as a federating unit, it has the capacity to run and develop without overtly depending on the monthly Federal allocation that it goes cap in hands for in Abuja.

Scary, considering the global apprehension of the aftermath of Covid-19, and its likely impact on diverse economic strata, projected to be the worst in recent times. This necessitates drastic transitions in certain decimals, as no Nosradamus is required to prognosticate its implications on every human endeavour. More disturbing is an economy like Nigeria whose major income depends on crude oil, whose price in the international market has hit rock bottom, the lowest in many decades. This connotes that Nigeria may ride rough in the days ahead, with rippling effects on national earnings and monthly allocations to all the States of the federation.

Premised on this, it is expedient to pontificate that my dear Ondo State, a civil service state, may be hard hit, economically. Low in industries and other income generating sources, post-pandemic effects on the state may be crippling, so I am sharing some excerpts from the document originally designed as blueprint to my aspiration for the governorship seat in the state. This, I believe to be a possible inroad to combating the post Covid-19 economic quagmire that the state may be plunged in, provided it is executed by a pro-active government and other right-thinking individuals in the state because it x-rays Ondo State’s economic possibilities, capabilities and benefits, especially in agriculture.

Geographically, the state’s vegetation spans across the mangrove and the savannah, uniquely endowing it with arable farmland that no other state can boast of. Its strategic positioning makes all her 18 local government areas viable for the development of farm clusters to specialise in the planting of food and cash crops like cowpea, maize, cassava, yam, cocoa, oil-palm and so on. In fact, most of the crops grown in Northern Nigeria can grow in the North Senatorial District of Ondo State. Sadly, statistics show that more than 50 per cent of the food items consumed in the state come from the northern part of the country, while they can be produced by our local farmers on our farm lands, especially in the North Senatorial District.

Given the right leadership, subsistent needs would be met and large-scale production of food and cash crops will feed cottage industries and agro-allied industries as raw materials. Cassava production, for instance, is believed by many farmers to be food crop only, ignorant that the starch extract from cassava tubers often forms the base of most products in the food processing industries. Demands for them are often high in industries that produce baby formulae, detergent, toothpaste and other consumables.

Another income spinning alternative to crude oil (black gold) is palm-oil. I fondly romance it as red silver. This is in realisation that every part of the oil-palm is of immense value and in high demand in the international market. Even the palm-kernel shell is raw material for the manufacture of brake pads. Fortunately, Ondo State is blessed with hectares of virgin land that can accommodate the cultivation of palms trees. How shocking that the state, once renown for the production of palm-oil in Nigeria, has not explored this opportunity?

Having shared some of my insights for economic advancement through agriculture in Ondo State, other areas that can be leveraged on for a grip on our economy abound. Indeed, liberation from the shackles of dependence on crude oil is pivotal, after all, before its discovery in Oloibiri, the Nigerian economy was driven by agriculture. So, a gradual return to agriculture beyond meeting fragmental food demands is expedient. Ondo will earn foreign exchange through food and cash crop production and export. Large-scale production will subsequently lead to the establishment of cottage and agro-allied industries that will provide employment for indigenes and residents alike. Local consumption and exportation of finished products and tax payments will generate income internally and this shall be channeled to infrastructural development that will improve standards of living in the state.

With this, I restate that the days ahead call for a search for antidotes for COVID-19 aftermath and its impact on the planet. While not meaning pessimism, I state without prejudice that envisaged harsh economic realities are unlikely to be tea party across the globe. Alternatives must be explored, my home state not exempt. Thus is the need to elect a visionary, selfless candidate in the forthcoming election. This has never been more vital, bearing in mind that many counter-productive leaders will bring their states to their knees and plunge their people in abysmal suffering if they continue in the business as usual. Menacing as this sounds, it is too close to the truth for comfort. Our leaders need a shift in paradigm, so do our people, in the electioneering process.

In conclusion, every state needs an enterprising manager who can turn resources to income. And at this time, Ondo State needs more than ever, a personality who is not egocentric, self-absorbed, self-serving, divisive, bigoted or egotistical. The ideal person must have a natural affinity for camaraderie, inclusion, integration, ancillary and team-play. Expertise and exposure in servant-leadership, business management and boardroom strategy cannot be over-emphasised. With a compassionate and community-oriented leader endowed with bright vision and clear head, landmark accomplishments await our Sunshine State.

Adetula, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, writes from Owo.

