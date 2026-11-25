The Ondo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has declared its support for Hon. Dr D.I. Kekemeke’s senatorial ambition ahead of the 2027 Ondo South Senatorial Election.

The union made the declaration at a meeting held recently in Ore, citing Kekemeke’s competence, experience and track record of service as reasons for its support.

NURTW members in Ondo South, led by the state chairman, Mr Ademola Odudu, assured Kekemeke of their backing, saying the decision had the endorsement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and reflected the wishes of the people of the senatorial district.

Odudu said the governor had charged the union and its members in Ondo South to “ remain committed towards the successful election of Kekemeke as Senator in the forthcoming General elections .

He therefore called on all members of the union to vigorously canvass votes for Kekemeke in their respective units, wards and local government areas.

Responding, Kekemeke appreciated the union for its support and promised “ not to relocate permanently to Abuja after winning, as my default address shall remain Ondo State to continually feel the pulse of the people of Ondo South for meaningful representation “

In a related development, the Ikale Mesan Association in Odigbo Local Government Area has also expressed support for Kekemeke’s candidacy.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to Kekemeke at his office in Akure, the association’s representative, Chief Adeniyi Okuntarami, said its confidence in Kekemeke’s capacity to provide effective representation for Ondo South was total and unwavering.

Addressing the community leaders, Kekemeke promised solution-driven representation at the National Assembly, including the establishment of agro-industries to add value to farm produce.

He said his ancestral ties to the Ikale people had given him a better understanding of the peculiar challenges and socio-economic needs of Ondo South.

“I’m one of your own, a true Ikale man. Adeyemi, the grandchild of Lisa, the founder of Igodan in Okitipupa, is my grandfather , he said.