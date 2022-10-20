Ondo should produce NDDC MD, For fairness, equity ― Niger Delta stakeholders

Stakeholders from the Niger Delta communities under the aegis of Niger Delta Development Ambassador (NDDA), have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the Ondo state nominee on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Barrister Gbenga Edema as Managing Director of the Commission.

In an open letter addressed to the President and signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Awipi Lawson, (Delta State) and Ekpovomini Loko (Ondo State), respectively expressed their unflinching support for Edema, while it also implored President Buhari to consider him for the job.

The letter reads, “Sir, the expectation of all Niger Delta patriots is to see an NDDC that is functional and efficient in the delivery of sustainable and all-inclusive development to the region.

“This can only be achieved with a capable, experienced, clear-headed, visionary and prudent resource Manager. Such a ‘trustee’ of the people must have an impeccable character, unblemished antecedents and verifiable records and credentials.

“It is on account of the above persuasion, that the Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has singled out and recommended one of the best hands in the region, Barrister ‘Gbenga Edema, for your kind consideration as the MD of NDDC.

“Sir, as stakeholders with uncommon passion for the development of the Niger Delta, we find this recommendation quite spirit- lifting and most appropriate. We, therefore, affirm our unflinching support for Bar ‘Gbenga Edema and implore Mr President to kindly consider him for the job.

“ The Section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act 200) provides that, ‘There shall be for the Commission a Managing Director and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil-producing states starting with member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate among member states in order of production.

“As would be expected, Edema hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. Between 2017 to 2021, he served as Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC. He was also a Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly Among others.

“Interestingly, in accordance with the NDDC Act, Mr President nominated Edema and had since been screened and confirmed by the senate with respect to the NDDC.

“On the whole, it will be a breath of fresh air for the people of the Niger Delta to have a tested and trusted servant of the people like ‘Gbenga Edema to pilot the affairs of the Commission. This, he will do in the most meritorious way for the good of the people of the region”

