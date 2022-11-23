Ondo set to build Diaspora Estate to boost development, house ownership

As part of reforms to open up Ondo State to real estate investments, the State Government has rolled out plans and strategies to build new towns and estates aimed at decongesting the state capital, Akure and giving room for development.

The state Commissioner of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations and Diaspora Relations, Prince Boye Ologbese, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the state Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure, said the ministry has mapped out strategies for building Diaspora Estate in the state, where one can live as if in Europe.

According to Ologbese, the visit to the ministry of lands and infrastructure was to establish synergy with the ministry and discuss the actualisation of the idea of the proposed Diaspora Estate.

Speaking on the estate, Ologbese explained that the concept of Diaspora Estate which would be driven by Ondo State indigenes in the Diaspora was aimed at promoting investment opportunities and fostering synergy as well as partnerships between government institutions and private sectors.

Ologbese said that the estate would attract investors both within and outside Nigeria to accelerate growth and increase daily developmental activities in the state.

According to him, the construction of the Estate will have modern shopping malls and a standard park which will be in different phases.

He said the two ministries have set up a Technical Committee to work out modalities on how the vision can be actualized in line with the REDEEMED AGENDA of the present administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

While speaking, the Commissioner for lands and infrastructure, Mr Raimi Aminu, expressed the readiness of the ministry to partner with the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations and Diaspora Relations, to execute the project.

He said ” We will be ready to work with Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations and Diaspora Relations ministry and other stakeholders to bring the project to fruition and

He said the government will land and infrastructure needed for the development, while the developer takes care of the construction, saying this will reduce the cost of the housing units even when development has been at the highest quality and standards.

