Ondo set to build Diaspora Estate to boost development, house ownership

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ondo set to build Diaspora Estate to boost development, house ownership, Akeredolu bags security award of excellence, good governance, Ondo govt restricts operation time for motorcyclists, night clubs, use of tinted glasses, Akeredolu most qualified, Akeredolu welcomes release of abducted Craneburg Construction Company expatriate, sports sector professionally, Akeredolu, , Destination Ondo set, Akeredolu urges Christians,OAUSTECH was a museum of abandoned projects before our intervention, NDLEA honours Akeredolu, Amotekun boss over support in fight against drug abuse, trafficking, Sacrifices of military personnel, zenith of patriotism, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP, State govt trade words, reinforcement of research efforts, Akeredolu inaugurates cocoa factory, Ondo PDP berates Akeredolu for neglecting judicial workers, Ondo govt raises alarm over plot to blackmail Akeredolu, family, You are a catalyst, Akeredolu replies Ondo CJ , correct misconception on Cannabis, 100 days: Akeredolu designs special package for elderly, widow, DAWN Commission backs Akeredolu, Akindayomi/Adeboye intensive care centre, security, state, Akeredolu 16.75KM Akure-Idanre road, Akeredolu constitutes committee, Akeredolu pardons 11 prisoners, Akeredolu salutes Gen Bajowa, Akeredolu presents N159bn, suit against Akeredolu, APC, Akeredolu's victory, Gombe governor congratulates Akeredolu, Voting commences in Akeredolu's polling, Buhari, Ondo Decides, Nothing can stop Akeredolu, Lagos APC
Akeredolu

As part of reforms to open up Ondo State to real estate investments, the State Government has rolled out plans and strategies to build new towns and estates aimed at decongesting the state capital, Akure and giving room for development.

The state Commissioner of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations and Diaspora Relations, Prince Boye Ologbese, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the state Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure, said the ministry has mapped out strategies for building Diaspora Estate in the state, where one can live as if in Europe.

According to Ologbese, the visit to the ministry of lands and infrastructure was to establish synergy with the ministry and discuss the actualisation of the idea of the proposed Diaspora Estate.

Speaking on the estate, Ologbese explained that the concept of Diaspora Estate which would be driven by Ondo State indigenes in the Diaspora was aimed at promoting investment opportunities and fostering synergy as well as partnerships between government institutions and private sectors.

Ologbese said that the estate would attract investors both within and outside Nigeria to accelerate growth and increase daily developmental activities in the state.

According to him, the construction of the Estate will have modern shopping malls and a standard park which will be in different phases.

He said the two ministries have set up a Technical Committee to work out modalities on how the vision can be actualized in line with the REDEEMED AGENDA of the present administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

While speaking, the Commissioner for lands and infrastructure, Mr Raimi Aminu, expressed the readiness of the ministry to partner with the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations and Diaspora Relations, to execute the project.

He said ” We will be ready to work with Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations and Diaspora Relations ministry and other stakeholders to bring the project to fruition and

He said the government will land and infrastructure needed for the development, while the developer takes care of the construction, saying this will reduce the cost of the housing units even when development has been at the highest quality and standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Atiku’s victory will end Tinubu’s reign in Lagos ― Jandor

Latest News

One killed, palace burnt as angry residents kick against installation of new monarch…

Latest News

Police raid baby factory, arrest 4 suspects in Nasarawa

Latest News

Gov Inuwa mourns former Gombe SSG, Sule Bage

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More