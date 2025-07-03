Ondo Senator’s aide resigns ‘over N20,000 monthly salary’

One of the political aides to the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Olajide Ipinsagba, Mr Tunbosun Awe, has formally resigned from his position, citing the unsustainable monthly salary of ₦20,000 as his reason for exiting the role.

Awe, who served as a ward liaison officer for Isowopo Ward II in Akoko North-East Local Government Area, announced his resignation in a letter made public on Wednesday.

The former aide to Senator Ipinsagba described the monthly remuneration as “a far cry from the current economic reality and the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000.”

Awe stated in the letter: “This is sequel to the ₦20,000 monthly salary payment to me, which is against the present economic realities and a far cry from the national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

“In addition, an audience had been sought with you at different intervals on the need to increase the pay, all to no avail.

“Especially, when it is fully established with you that ₦20,000 is the same amount you offered me as your personal assistant in 2007.

“Destiny brought us together in 2006, when your senatorial bid was birthed with the caption, Concept 2007, while I served as the secretary of your campaign structure in Ondo North Senatorial District.”

He lamented that his efforts to seek a salary review were unsuccessful despite several appeals to the senator and attempts to secure an audience with the lawmaker.

Awe detailed his long-standing relationship with Senator Ipinsagba, tracing it back to 2006 when he served as secretary of the senator’s campaign structure during the “Concept 2007” senatorial project.

He also recalled serving as a personal assistant when Ipinsagba held a government position under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

Awe expressed dismay at the stagnation in his earnings despite the rising cost of living, but nevertheless appreciated the senator for the opportunity to serve over the years.

However, one of the supporters of the senator, Bankole Akerele, has described the former aide as an ingrate.

Akerele said that Awe ought to have shown gratitude and respect to his former boss instead of causing embarrassment.

He alleged that Awe has shifted his loyalty to another political leader, hence his resignation.

Efforts to reach Senator Ipinsagba’s spokesman, Yinka Ajagunna, for comment proved abortive, as he was yet to respond at the time of filing this report. Several calls to his official lines were unsuccessful.

The development has stirred conversations on the remuneration and welfare of political aides, especially at the grassroots level, amid Nigeria’s worsening economic hardship.

