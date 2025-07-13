Ondo Senator facilitates establishment of ICT varsity in Ikare Akoko

The lawmaker representing Ondo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba, has facilitated the establishment of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) University in Ikare Akoko.

The institution is aimed at improving on the technological advancement as well the economical growth not only in Ondo state but the nation as a whole.

This development has been lauded by his constituents for attracting developments to the district in the last two years, especially the approval secured for the establishment of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) University in Ikare Akoko, which he facilitated.

A statement issued by his media office, which was forwarded to journalists, indicates that apart from ICT university, the achievements of Ipinsagba cut across all the sectors of the economy including agriculture, education , health and infrastructure.

The statement emphasised that the contributions of the lawmaker to the development of his senatorial district have brought about effective transformation in the district and improved the lives of its people.

According to the statement, “Senator Ipinsagba sponsored The passage of the bill for the establishment of the ICT university in Ikare Akoko, a landmark achievement that provides the youths of Ondo North with access to cutting-edge digital education and skills development.

“Besides, the first ever town hall meeting in Ondo North was convened, where farmers, artisans, students, traditional leaders, women group and other stakeholders were engaged. This forum institutionalized participatory governance, ensuring community voices directly influence policy and development priorities.

“He also empowered farmers and youths with modern mechanized farming techniques, significantly boosting productivity. He distributed fertilizers, seedlings, and equipments, even as he provided critical inputs to enhance local food security and support sustainable agriculture.

“In the area of education, over 1,000 scholarships and bursaries were awarded to students of various tertiary institutions across Ondo North senatorial district. This is even as free UTME forms are giving annually to more than 1,000 students, removing financial barriers to higher education.

“Ipinsagba also facilitated federal jobs for his constituents as he secured employment in agencies such as NNPC, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Rural Electrification Agency, Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Air Force, the statement concluded.