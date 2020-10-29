Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

The Ondo State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2, 2020.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Femi Agagu, on Thursday.

Agagu said the directive became necessary following the peace that has returned to the state after the #EndSARS protest.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had last week directed the closure of all schools in the state following the violence that erupted during the protests in the state.

Schools in the state resumed for two days before the nationwide protest that necessitated the closure of schools again to ensure the safety of students and their teachers.

The statement read that “Mr Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday 2nd November 2020 now that the State has become peaceful.

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.”

