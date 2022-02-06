Ondo Retreat: Govt moves to expand revenue sources, block leakages

Ondo State Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to institutionalise the concept of “One administration” and implement the mandates in line with the REDEEMED Agenda of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

This among others were part of resolutions made at the end of a 3-Day Retreat for Political Office Holders and Accounting Officers in Ondo state public service, held at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while delivering his keynote address, the state governor, Mr RotimiAkeredolu, explained that the retreat was necessary to ensure that all MDAs key into the REDEEMED Agenda of the Administration; entrench the culture of One Administration; improve their revenue generation and upscale their productivity.

However, at the end of the retreat which ended on Saturday, participants resolved among other things that effort must be made to attain full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

It was also resolved that Ondo State must fully automate revenue collection, expand the revenue sources and block revenue leakages; while MDAs must prioritize and align capital projects with realistic budgetary provisions to ensure timely completion of key developmental projects

In the communique signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu and the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, said all MDAs are to adhere strictly to the provisions of Ondo State’s Public Procurement Law (2017) and also engage in peer review with sister agencies both within and outside the State for better performance.

Furthermore, Multilateral and bilateral funding opportunities are to be fully explored for the benefit of the State, even as synergy between political heads and technocrats are to be fostered and adherence to provisions of the regulatory books observed in all official actions.

“State’s Bureau of Statistics should be repositioned for data-driven development of all sectors;

“Public servants should undergo regular capacity building to enable them to cascade knowledge gained to their subordinates while ICT competence be made a key qualification for new entrants into the State Public Service;

“Government to sustain its current security effort, particularly the operation of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), for the continued protection of lives and properties in the State;

“Government to continue to press for the actualization of the exploration of its vast bitumen reserve, other mineral resources and the development of Port Ondo,” the resolutions said.

Parts of the degraded forest reserves in the State are to be utilized for cash crops for economic benefits, just as Gender mainstreaming and related matters to be continually prioritized by Government.

“Government to institutionalise citizenship engagement and sustain good labour/association relations,” it was added.

