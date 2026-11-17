Residents of some communities in Ondo East and Ondo West local government areas of Ondo State have raised concerns over alleged land grabbing, destruction of property and attacks on farmers, calling for immediate intervention by government and security agencies. The residents, including members of the family of the late Chief Abdul-Ganiyu Oyesola Fawehinmi, alleged that their ancestral lands had been forcefully taken over, while houses, farmlands and other properties were being destroyed by individuals laying claim to the lands.

They said the situation had created fear among residents, particularly farmers and tenants, whose livelihoods depend on the affected properties, forcing some to abandon their farms to avoid further confrontations.

The allegations were made at a press conference in Ondo town, where representatives of the Fawehinmi family and other affected residents appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to intervene and restore peace to the communities.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Akinniyi Olamigoke, said the gathering was organised to draw public attention to what he described as persistent encroachment on family lands and the harassment of residents with legitimate interests in the properties.

An elder in the family, Mr Fawehinmi Oluwasijibomi, alleged that some individuals had been laying claim to lands belonging to the family and other residents, using intimidation and force to assert ownership.

He claimed that houses, farms and other properties had been destroyed, while some community members had been arrested and detained, following confrontations.

Oluwasijibomi also alleged that the individual at the centre of the dispute had been presenting himself as a member of the Fawehinmi family and threatening other family members over their ancestral properties, as he called on the authorities to intervene before the situation escalated.

Also, Mrs Kehinde Fawehinmi said the family had been experiencing the alleged harassment since 2024, lamenting that the prolonged dispute had created uncertainty and fear among family members and other residents.

She appealed to Governor Aiyedatiwa to investigate the allegations, protect the rights of all parties and ensure that justice was served.

The family disclosed that petitions had also been submitted to President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney-General’s office and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Narrating the experiences of women in the affected communities, Mrs Olamotiku Fawehinmi, alleged that some residents had been attacked while going to their farms, making agricultural activities increasingly difficult.

She stated that the affected areas include Aboba, Agotuja, Osooro and Orisunmibare, which she described as ancestral properties belonging to the Fawehinmi family.

She alleged that some farmlands had been taken over and rented out to other people for commercial purposes without the family’s consent.

One of the affected tenants, Alhaji Rafiu Oguntoye, a farmer at Aboba in Agoota farm, said he lost his house, farm and other valuables following an alleged confrontation over ownership of the land.

He claimed that an individual had challenged his occupation of the property before his house and farm were subsequently destroyed.

Similarly, Alhaji Mojeed Jimoh said his family had been affected, explaining that the disputed land originally belonged to his father, who acquired it through the Fawehinmi family.

He alleged that some family members had been harassed, arrested and detained at a police station over the disagreement, forcing residents to abandon their farmlands for fear of further attacks.

The residents called for an impartial investigation, protection of lives and property, and appropriate action to prevent further alleged encroachment, intimidation and destruction of property.