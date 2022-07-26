Ondo Rep donates 20 motorcycles to Amotekun

A member of the House of Representatives Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in Ondo State, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has donated 20 motorcycles to the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun to combat insecurity in the state.

The lawmaker who is the chairman house committee on NDDC, while presenting the motorcycles said the donation was made to the Amotekun Corps to help reduce crimes across the state.

Tunji-Ojo who was represented by his mother, Yinka Tunji-Ojo said the move was part of his commitment to complementing the efforts of the state government to fight crime and boost the security architecture of the state.

“We will not rest until we create a structure which can effectively and proactively combat the nefarious activities of criminals across the 18 local governments of the state,”

He said the donations had nothing to do with politics but for the security of life and safety of the people of the state, saying the issue of security must be a collective responsibility of all citizens.

He expressed his readiness to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in making criminals uncomfortable in the state

He, however, assured that he added that he will continue to do more to ensure the safety of his constituents and neighbouring communities.

It would be recalled that Rep Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo two years ago donated four vehicles to the officials of the Nigerian Police Force in the region.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE