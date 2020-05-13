Ondo records two coronavirus positive patients who came from Lagos, Sokoto during lockdown

Ondo State government on Wednesday announced two new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who confirmed this to newsmen, said the two cases were from Lagos and Sokoto states.

The two cases were said to have sneaked into the state despite the closure of the borders in the state.

The patients had been moved to the the state Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Akure.

With the new development, it brings the number of cases recorded in the state to 18, while 11 patients had been discharged.

The state Commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, on Tuesday confirmed that five people had been discharged from the IDH after being treated of COVID-19

According to Ojogo, the number of treated and discharged patients of the virus in the state have become 11.

Only eight active cases are currently being monitored at the IDH in accordance with prescribed globally-accepted protocols.