Ondo Principal defies governor’s order to reinstate expelled blind students

The Principal of Ondo State School of the Visually Impaired, Owo, in Owo local government area of the state, Mrs. Morolayo Agbele, has defied the directive of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to reinstate six expelled students of the school.

The governor had, two weeks ago, ordered the immediate reinstatement of the students who were expelled after protesting the poor quality of food served at the school and the hardship of trekking along the highway to Owo High School for classes following the breakdown of their school bus.

However, Mrs. Agbele told journalists on Tuesday that she would not comply with the governor’s instruction unless there was a written directive backing his order.

“The school is a state government school, and all my actions are strictly based on directives from the Ondo State Ministry of Education.

“I have not received any black-and-white (written) directive, whether from the Ministry or in connection with the Governor’s statement—authorising me to readmit them,” she said.

She further disclosed that she was acting on instructions from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology not to allow the affected students into the school until a formal communication was received, though she refused to name the ministry official who gave the order.

It will be recalled that the Ministry, in a circular dated May 3, 2025, and shared on the school’s WhatsApp platform, had vowed not to readmit the students “under any circumstances.”

The circular, signed by Mrs. Agbele, listed the expelled students as: Ifedayo Adebanji, Sola Oluwasijibomi, Felix Adeyemo, Anthony Victor, Damilola Kehinde, and Oyinbo Samuel.

The principal also cited the case of another pupil, Emmanuel, who allegedly left the school without obtaining clearance.

She said the pupil, though not among the expelled students, would face disciplinary measures in line with school regulations.

