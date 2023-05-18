The Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, (ONDIPA), Mr. Gbenga Badejo, has hailed the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over his resilience and dedication leading to the approval of the deep sea port by the Federal Executive Council for the state.

Badejo in a statement signed by him, attributed the approval of Ondo sea port to Akeredolu’s doggedness and rare ability to change narratives, as a visionary leader who seeks to do even beyond what he had promised his people.

He said “Akeredolu is a true statesman; a leader who thinks of development that will clearly outlive him, and we at ONDIPA are proud to be part of his success stories”

The ONDIPA CEO described the approval of the Port of Ondo project as the biggest breakthrough that has come to Ondo state since the creation of the state, adding that the economic development narrative of the state is about to change forever.

Badejo said: “As the agency that drives investment and economic development in Ondo State, ONDIPA can confirm that Governor Akeredolu and the State Executive Council behave like pilgrims on a mission to put in place a development trajectory that many generations to come will be proud of.

“Governor Akeredolu’s courage to lay a solid foundation for the economic development of the state is legendary because he is committed to that cause without counting the cost”

Badejo also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo and the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye for all they did to make the project a reality.

“The President and his Ministers have demonstrated unequivocally that they are interested in creating opportunities for many people to be employed, and for Ondo State to prosper” he said

He assured that ONDIPA will continue to lead the crusade for a state that is the choice destination of all genuine investors.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval on Wednesday for the operating license for the port at the FEC meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

The memorandum for approval was presented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the Minister of Transportation, Eng Muazu Jaji Sambo, following years of efforts by the Akeredolu-led administration to establish a deep sea port.