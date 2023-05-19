A business magnate, Stephen Kunle Adeyeri, on Saturday, said that the recently approved Ondo Deep Sea Port would reduce the spate of unemployment in the state while it would further reinvigorate the youths in the pursuit of their dreams.

Adeyeri who made this known in a statement signed by him, commended the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu over his timely efforts in ensuring the approval and granting of license to the Sea Port by the federal government.

According to him, the Akeredolu’s firm resolve and relentless efforts to critically go through all the bureaucratic bottlenecks surrounding the approval was a testament that he has the interest of the state at heart, saying that thousands of jobs await unemployed residents.

He said many people had expressed misgivings in the past years over the Port, but the approval reawakened the lost hope of enthused residents.

“Our Governor has really tried in his efforts to make the deep sea port a reality. Ab initio, we all thought it won’t happen because this present administration is about winding down gradually, even all hope was hinged on the incoming administration.

“The announcement took people aback considering the extant realities in the country. Akeredolu is a man of his words, his vigorous and relentless pursuit to make Ondo State a place of pride has paid off.

“The beauty of this port is that our youths will be gainfully employed. When people are employed, restiveness, lure of lucre and other vices bedeviling the country will drastically declined to lowest ebb.

“Unemployment balloons yearly without respite, the sad development has forced graduates into Cybercrime which they now considered lucrative than being idle.

“In my company in Abuja, a sizable number of Ondo State indigenes work there and are being paid as and when due. I can’t employ everybody, but if the Government takes the bull by the horn, both public and private will partner to build our nation well.

“Unequivocally, Akeredolu has done well. We hope this opportunity turn around the fortunes of the state and occasion massive employments and also boost the economy of the state”

He added that, “the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South-West Bitumen Company, towards exploitation and refining of bitumen in Ondo portends how the state is progressing leaps and bounds under Akeredolu”