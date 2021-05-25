Ondo poly workers protest non-payment of salaries

Academic activities were, on Tuesday, grounded in Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) following a protest by workers of the institution over the non-payment of their accumulated salary arrears and promotions.

The protesting workers who blocked the main entrance into the campus accused the management of the institution of refusing to pay their salaries for over eight months while the promotion of workers has been suspended for over three years.

The protesting staff of the school called the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to attend to the plight of the workers by intervening in the poor management of the polytechnic, alleging the current authorities have failed beyond all expectations.

Addressing the workers, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, SSANIP, Chris Olowolade, said workers were tired of working without payment of salaries while there was no promotion of workers in the last three years.

Olowolade said: “We have spoken with the management several times about our grievances, nothing was done till today and that is why we embark on this peaceful protest to seek intervention our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, we plead for the payment of our salary arrears for about 8months.

“Workers deserve their wages, we can no longer cater for our families as a result of non-payment of our salaries; we beg Mr Governor to look into our plight at RUGIPO,” Olowolade said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU RUGIPO Chapter, Adebayo Obayoriade, who spoke when the rector of the institution, addressed the protecting workers, sought the timely intervention of the management in settling their accumulated unpaid salaries.

The NASU Chairman said: “there is no promotion in this poly in the last three years, how can you boost the morale of your workforce when there is no promotion. We are tired of this situation, we want the management of this school to act to save the staff.

However, the Rector of the institution, Mr Gani Ogundahunsi, who was accompanied by some Chiefs from the Olowo of Owo’s palace, pleaded with the aggrieved workers to give him some time to attend to their demands.

