Ondo: Police launch investigation as UNIMED registrar assasinated

The Ondo State Police Command pjas launched investigation into the case of confirmed the Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo State, Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, who was assassinated.

Adeniran death which plunged the university community into mourning after the late Registrar was reportedly found dead in his residence in Ondo town on the morning of Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Adeniran was not clear as at the time his corpse was discovered but police authorities confirmed foul play.

Speaking on the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olayinka Ayanlade, described the death of the UNIMED registrar as a case of assassination.

He said, “The man died in the early hours of Thursday. I can confirm to you that it is a case of assassination reported at Fanibi Division.

“We are doing everything possible to unravel the lies and get to the root of the matter. From information available to us, two men reportedly emerged from the bush and forced a substance into another person’s mouth.

“However, we are still trying to confirm the exact details and location. But I can’t confirm to you where it actually happened, but our area of interest is to unravel who is responsible for his death. “

The PPRO urged members of the public with useful information to come forward, assuring that the command is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the university management confirmed the development in a statement released by the Head of Media and Protocol at UNIMED, Isaac Oluyi, noted that Adeniran

The statement read, “The devastating news of the registrar’s death has thrown the university into mourning, as it was shocking. He was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025. As at the time of writing this statement, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

“Mr Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise today, 17th July, 2025.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire University community in this trying moment. May God repose his soul”

