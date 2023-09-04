Police in Ondo State Command have dragged a 32-year-old suspected cultist, Sulaiman Ayuba Imole, before a Chief Magistrate Court for alleged murder, cultism, and armed robbery.

Imole, who was brought before the court over the alleged killing of one Ayodele Adebayo Bosede while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006,

In the charges preferred against Imole by the Police Prosecution, Inspector Festus Ajbuke read, “That you, Sulaiman Ayuba Imole ‘m, and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did parade yourself to be Eiye Secret Cult member and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) of the Cultism, Secret Cult, and similar activities (Prohibited) Act, Cap. 39 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Sulaiman Ayah Imole ‘m, and others at large between 25/5/2022 and 24/2/2023 at about 1500hrs at Owo within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired together to commit felony to wit: Murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable Section 6 (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

“That you, Sulaiman Ayuba Imole ‘m, and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, while armed with guns and cutlasses, did kill a driver named one Abubakar Zakari ‘m’, and one Nigeria Army CPL Saidu Baba and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Adedapo, however, did not take the plea of the accused and adjourned the case till the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) filed its legal advice before the court.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has raised fears that politicians may tamper with the course of justice and free the suspect facing trial at the court.

The family member, Ayo Abiodun, who witnessed the killing of Bosed, prayed to the state government not to allow Bosede to die in vain.

He said, “Bosede called me to come and visit him in Owo, so I went there, and we went to have fun in a hotel. It wasn’t quite long while we were having fun, and suddenly we saw one guy called Ayuba, who told me that we wouldn’t spend much time there because he did not know what Ayuba came to do there because Ayuba is a killer that kills around Owo.

“I was really scared as I heard that Ayuba is a notorious killer and I couldn’t feel comfortable there anymore, so I told Schoolboy that we should be going home, then he told me that he wanted to go and see Ayuba and ask him why Ayuba is in the hotel and how did Ayuba know that he was there.

After some minutes, I didn’t see Schoolboy, so I went to check on him outside, and then I saw Ayuba suddenly bring out a gun and shoot him.





“In a few seconds, I found a way to escape and ran for my life. Then I heard the news after some days that he had been arrested and detained in police custody, and I went there to confront him and accuse him of killing a schoolboy, but he couldn’t say anything. Then they took us to the Commissioner of Police, and I explained everything to him.

“I am begging the government not to let the schoolboy die in vain and let justice speak. I have been hearing that some politicians that he does evil work for have been trying to release him, so I am pleading to the government to please let him go to court and face justice.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…