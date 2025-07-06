Ondo: Police dismantle robbery syndicate, arrest murder suspect

The Ondo State Police Command has said significant security breakthroughs have been recorded in the state in the last two weeks, including the arrest of a notorious armed robbery syndicate, suspected cultists, and fraudsters.

The State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who disclosed this during a press briefing, said detectives from the state command were able to dismantle a dangerous four-man armed robbery gang.

He said the notorious gang is known for orchestrating violent attacks and vehicle thefts across parts of Akure, Owo, Ondo, and other surrounding areas.

He said, “On 27th June 2025, following a reported armed robbery incident in Akure involving the theft of a vehicle and other valuables, the Command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) immediately swung into action and tracked and apprehended two of the gang members outside Ondo State.”

“Subsequent intelligence breakthroughs led to the arrest of two additional members of the gang, including a suspected habitual receiver of stolen items.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate has been actively involved in a network specialising in car snatching and trafficking.”

He said a number of stolen items, including a vehicle and several mobile devices, were recovered, and that investigations are ongoing to trace additional stolen property and identify other collaborators, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large.

The police boss also disclosed the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect, Gabriel Pius, who was arrested for stabbing his 22-year-old friend, Abu Simon, to death during a domestic dispute in Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

He said the incident was reported to the police by a family acquaintance, leading to the swift arrest of the suspect by detectives from the Idanre Division.

According to the CP, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from this domestic altercation. Our detectives have moved swiftly to ensure justice will be served.”

He said, “On 27th June 2025, at about 2000hrs, Gabriel Michael ‘m’ reported the fatal stabbing of one Abu Simon ‘m’ (22), now deceased, by his younger brother, Gabriel Pius ‘m’ (26), following a domestic altercation.

“Detectives from the Idanre Division promptly arrested the suspect, and the case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

The Commissioner confirmed that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further discreet investigation and will be charged to court upon completion of the probe.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE