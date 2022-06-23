Ondo Police deny arrest of masterminds of Owo massacre

Police Command in Ondo State on Thursday denied knowledge of the arrest of the suspected terrorists who invaded, attacked and killed worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo a few weeks ago.

Speaking, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said the Command was not aware of claims by Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps that some persons suspected to be involved in the attack have been arrested.

Odunlami said that the command has been working in collaboration with the state security outfit but said the command was not involved in the arrest of any of the suspects even though it works in collaboration with the Amotekun Corps.

Odunlami who distanced the command from the report of the arrest of suspects in connection to the Owo attack maintained that the information did not emanate from the police.

“I can confirm to you that we are still working round the clock to ensure the perpetrators of the attack are brought to book but as I speak, no arrest has been made and we are assuring the public that they will not go unpunished,” she said.

