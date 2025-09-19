Ondo: Police arrest two suspects over boundary dispute attack

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with a violent communal clash between the Adeloseimo-Ijaw community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state and the Kokotoru community in Warri, Delta State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, who disclosed this, explained that the attack occurred on August 18 and 19, 2025, when armed men from Kokotoru community allegedly invaded Adeloseimo 2, Arogbo-Ijaw, with firearms and machetes.

According to the police spokesperson, the assault left one person, identified as Isaac Perema, dead, while five others sustained gunshot and machete injuries.

Ayanlade said that in a bid to cover their tracks, the attackers reportedly tied logs of wood around Perema’s body and dumped it in a river, but the body later resurfaced after some days.

He disclosed that two people — Williams Myenepiri, 24, and Ikueje Kampala, 59 — were arrested in connection with the crime, while a pump-action rifle was recovered from the suspects.

He added that the two suspects had confessed to their involvement in the attack and killing, and had been arraigned in court, noting that efforts are ongoing to apprehend others still at large.

Ayanlade said: “On 18th and 19th August 2025, armed men from Kokotoru community, wielding dangerous weapons including firearms and machetes, launched repeated violent attacks on the people of Adeloseimo 2, Arogbo-Ijaw.

“The unfortunate incident led to the death of one Isaac Perema, while five others sustained varying degrees of gunshot and machete injuries.

“In a desperate bid to conceal their heinous crime, the attackers tied logs of wood around the remains of the late Isaac Perema and dumped his body inside a river. However, the body resurfaced after some time, thereby exposing their attempt to cover their tracks.

“So far, two suspects have been arrested and charged to court in connection with the incident. The arrested suspects are Williams Myenepiri ‘m’ (24 years) and Ikueje Kampala ‘m’ (59 years).

“A pump-action rifle was recovered from the suspects, who have voluntarily confessed to their involvement in the crime. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects who are currently at large.”

He urged traditional rulers, youth leaders, and stakeholders from both sides to embrace peaceful dialogue as the only acceptable solution to boundary disputes, assuring residents of continued efforts to restore peace in the affected areas.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE