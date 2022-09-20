Ondo Police arrest tricycle rider who feigns kidnap

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a tricycle rider, Adesina Shittu, who feigned his own kidnapping in order to steal the tricycle he was riding.

Similarly, two other people, Olaoye Oluwatosin and Taiwo Olamide who attacked and kidnapped one Mrs Akinloye Folashade in the Ofosu area have also been arrested.

Speaking on the arrest of the tricycle rider, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said Adesina was arrested in Badagry, Lagos state with the tricycle.

Adesina was said to have informed the owner of the tricycle, that he has been kidnapped and held hostage around the Igoba area, Akure, in Akure North Local Government Area of the Ondo State, demanding ransom from his boss.

The Police spokesperson said the owner of the tricycle (names withheld) had bought the tricycle worth N1.6m and gave it to Adesina for daily delivery of N4000.

Odunlami said the suspects called the owner three days later to that he was kidnapped and that the owner should assist him to pay ransom for his release.

She, however, said forensic analyses showed the suspect was in Badagry where he was eventually arrested together with the tricycle and brought back to Akure.

Odunlami said the three suspects would soon be charged in court.

