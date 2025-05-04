Ondo: Police arrest suspected car thief, recover three vehicles

Detectives from the Ondo Police Command have arrested a 42-year-old suspected notorious car thief, Ayodele Temitope, and recovered three stolen vehicles from him.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilfred Afolabi, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the command’s operations over the past few months, describing the arrest as one of the significant achievements recorded by the command during the period.

He attributed Temitope’s arrest to the command’s robust security strategies, intelligence-driven operations, and the dedication of gallant officers who uncovered a series of crimes committed by the suspect.

According to Afolabi, Temitope was arrested following a complaint received on March 16 from one Tajudeen Kasali of High School area, Akure, whose Dyna vehicle was stolen.

He said, “The complainant woke up at about 03:00 hours on the same date and discovered that his Dyna truck, with registration number MKA 627 XC, valued at N5 million, was missing.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the police commenced an investigation. Based on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, Ayodele Temitope, male, aged 42, was arrested.

“During the investigation, the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime and revealed that the stolen vehicle had been sold to someone in Ibadan, Oyo State, for N1.8 million.

“Consequently, operatives of the command’s Tactical Intelligence Response Squad (TIRS) swung into action and recovered the stolen Dyna truck from the unsuspecting buyer.

“The team also recovered another stolen vehicle—a Nissan Primera, with registration number LND 248 BF—from the suspect in Ibadan.

“In addition, a stolen Toyota Camry, with registration number KTU 235 GA, was recovered from the suspect’s residence in Saki, Oyo State,” the CP added.

Afolabi appreciated the vital role played by the public, acknowledging their timely information and unwavering support in enhancing the effectiveness of the command’s crime-fighting efforts.

The Police Commissioner urged residents to report any suspicious activity in their surroundings, emphasizing that security is a shared responsibility necessary for the state to remain safe and peaceful for all.

He added, “Let me assure you that the command is deeply committed to enhancing public trust, professionalism, and community engagement through continuous training and retraining of our personnel.

“We will continue to adopt innovative policing strategies to confront emerging security challenges head-on.”