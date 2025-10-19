Ondo: Police arrest suspected arms manufacturer, recover locally-made guns

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 53-year-old suspect, Kareem Fatia, who allegedly specialised in manufacturing locally-made firearms in Eyingun-Owode, Ile-Oluji in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olayinka Ayanlade, who disclosed the arrest, said Fatia arrest followed credible intelligence received by detectives from the command.

According to the police spokesperson, detectives from the command stormed the community and the residence of the suspects, where various locally made guns were discovered.

He explained that during the search, the police recovered three single-barreled guns, three Dane guns, and one unfinished gun barrel hidden in a bush behind the suspect’s residence.

According to the PPRO, the suspect confessed to fabricating and selling firearms to individuals within the state, while two other suspects were also arrested in connection with the case.

Ayanlade stated that preliminary investigations had been concluded, and the principal suspect, along with the recovered exhibits, would be transferred to the Command’s Monitoring Unit for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

He said the suspect has made useful statements during interrogation, admitting his involvement in the illegal fabrication and sale of firearms.

He said, “During the investigation, two other individuals were also arrested in connection with the offense.

“The police are working to determine possible links between the suspect and violent crimes in the state, as well as to identify those who may have been purchasing the weapons”

He noted that preliminary investigations have been concluded and that the main suspect and the recovered exhibits would be transferred to the Command’s Monitoring Unit for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, commended the officers for their professionalism and reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for illegal arms manufacturing, possession, or trafficking.

While warning those involved in illicit firearm activities to desist or face the full weight of the law, the police boss reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and safety across Ondo State.

